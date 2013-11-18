Jesse Winchester On Mountain Stage

Jesse Winchester makes his eighth appearance on Mountain Stage, recorded live on the campus of West Virginia University in Morgantown. Winchester ranks among the elite group of singer-songwriters who can captivate an audience with just his words, his voice and an acoustic guitar.

The musician is revered by everyone from James Taylor and Lyle Lovett to Rodney Crowell and Emmylou Harris. Winchester even famously brought a tear to Neko Case's eye after performing "Sham-A-Ling-Dong-Ding" on Elvis Costello's Spectacle program, which he also performs in this set.

Backed by only his nylon-string guitar, Winchester keeps the audience spellbound with his trademark low-key delivery in a set that includes some of his most beloved songs, including "That's What Makes You Strong." His latest record, Love Filling Station, is Winchester's first studio album in more than a decade.

Set List

"I Never Forget To Boogie"

"That's What Makes You Strong"

"Sham-A-Ling-Dong-Ding"

"Only So Much"

"Lonely For A While"

"Little Glass Of Wine"

"Never My Love"

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.