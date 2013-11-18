© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Metropolis: 11/16/13

KCRW | By Jason Bentley
Published November 18, 2013 at 11:00 AM CST

This week's two-hour Metropolis mix includes a brand-new Disclosure song, Rudimental remixed by Maya Jane Coles, an extended remix of Basement Jaxx's latest jam, MK remixing Sky Ferreira, and the U.K. chart-topping hit by Morgan Geist's Storm Queen alias.

Playlist

  • Tiga vs. Audion, "Let's Go Dancing (Solomun Remix)"

  • Basement Jaxx, "Mermaid Of Salinas (Jaxx Extended Club Mix)"

  • Disclosure, "Apollo"

  • Booka Shade, "Love Inc. (Hot Since 82 Remix)"

  • Flight Facilities, "Stand Still"

  • Wild Belle, "Keep You (Ticklah Remix)"

  • Myron & E, "Do It Do It Disco (Tom Noble Remix)"

  • Sharam Jay, "Jam Hot"

  • Special Request, "Soundboy Killer"

  • Daedelus, "Tailor Made (Floating Points Remix)"

  • Storm Queen, "Look Right Through"

  • Sky Ferreira, "Everything Is Embarrassing (MK Remix)"

  • Trentemøller, "Gravity"

  • Rudimental, "Free (Feat. Emeli Sande) (Maya Jane Coles Mix)"

  • Tensnake, "See Right Through (Feat. Fiora) (Medlar Remix)"

  • Cut Copy, "Free Your Mind (Fort Romeau Remix)"

  • Bonobo, "First Fires (Feat. Grey Reverend) (Maya Jane Coles Remix)"

  • Booka Shade, "Maifeld"

  • Blood Orange, "Chosen"

  • Jonas Rathsman, "Feel What I Feel"

  • Gesaffelstein, "Destinations"

  • Darkside, "Metatron"

    • Copyright 2021 KCRW. To see more, visit KCRW.

    Arts & Culture
    Jason Bentley
    See stories by Jason Bentley