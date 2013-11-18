Metropolis: 11/16/13

This week's two-hour Metropolis mix includes a brand-new Disclosure song, Rudimental remixed by Maya Jane Coles, an extended remix of Basement Jaxx's latest jam, MK remixing Sky Ferreira, and the U.K. chart-topping hit by Morgan Geist's Storm Queen alias.

Playlist

Tiga vs. Audion, "Let's Go Dancing (Solomun Remix)"

Basement Jaxx, "Mermaid Of Salinas (Jaxx Extended Club Mix)"

Disclosure, "Apollo"

Booka Shade, "Love Inc. (Hot Since 82 Remix)"

Flight Facilities, "Stand Still"

Wild Belle, "Keep You (Ticklah Remix)"

Myron & E, "Do It Do It Disco (Tom Noble Remix)"

Sharam Jay, "Jam Hot"

Special Request, "Soundboy Killer"

Daedelus, "Tailor Made (Floating Points Remix)"

Storm Queen, "Look Right Through"

Sky Ferreira, "Everything Is Embarrassing (MK Remix)"

Trentemøller, "Gravity"

Rudimental, "Free (Feat. Emeli Sande) (Maya Jane Coles Mix)"

Tensnake, "See Right Through (Feat. Fiora) (Medlar Remix)"

Cut Copy, "Free Your Mind (Fort Romeau Remix)"

Bonobo, "First Fires (Feat. Grey Reverend) (Maya Jane Coles Remix)"

Booka Shade, "Maifeld"

Blood Orange, "Chosen"

Jonas Rathsman, "Feel What I Feel"

Gesaffelstein, "Destinations"

Darkside, "Metatron"

