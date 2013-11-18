World Cafe Next: July Talk

This week's pick for World Cafe: Next is the Canadian indie-rock group July Talk. The band's appearance also ties into this month's Sense of Place: Toronto series, and features a live studio session.

The five-piece band, led by vocalists Peter Dreimanis and Leah Fay, released its self-titled debut in 2012. The contrast between Dreimanis' Tom Waits-ish growl and Fay's soprano is remarkable; as listeners will hear in this segment, it just works. The band recently gained exposure at this past summer's North By Northeast, a music and arts festival held annually in Toronto.

WXPN captured the group's mesmerizing studio performance on video, so head over to World Cafe's Tumblr blog to watch July Talk perform "Don't Call Home" and "Paper Girl."

