Arts & Culture

Jake Bugg On World Cafe

XPN
Published November 19, 2013 at 3:35 PM CST
Jake Bugg.
British sensation Jake Bugg, 19, visits WXPN's studios for Tuesday's installment of World Cafe. Bugg's self-titled debut topped the U.K. charts when it was released last year — and the success didn't stop there. The singer-songwriter was featured on the main stage at the Glastonbury Festival this year, and nominated for British Breakthrough Act at the 2013 Brit Awards.

A guitarist since he was 12, Bugg has already drawn numerous comparisons to Bob Dylan. Tuesday marks the release of Bugg's second studio album, Shangri La, but he performs material from its predecessor in today's session.

Available for download is a live performance of Bugg's hit single, "Lightning Bolt."

