The John Jorgenson Bluegrass Band On Mountain Stage

The John Jorgenson Bluegrass Band makes its first appearance on Mountain Stage, recorded live on the campus of West Virginia University in Morgantown. One of the most respected and accomplished instrumentalists in popular music, Jorgenson co-founded country-rock's pioneering Desert Rose Band, spent more than half a decade in Elton John's touring band, and led the group of country-guitar wizards known as the Hellecasters.

Jorgenson's newly formed bluegrass project reunites him with fellow Desert Rose bandmate (and former Dillard) Herb Pedersen, revered Nashville singer-songwriter and guitarist John Randall, and Ricky Skaggs cohort Mark Fain on bass.

Randall leads the way vocally in his tune "Whiskey Lullaby," a song that became a platinum-selling single for Brad Paisley. The band also performs the modern bluegrass standard "Wait a Minute." Jorgenson tells the audience that when he began to assemble his bluegrass project, he knew from the beginning that "Wait a Minute" needed to be part of the group's repertoire — before realizing that the song's composer, Herb Pederson, was already in the band.

Set List

"Yesterday's Gone"

"Wait A Minute"

"John Hardy"

"Whiskey Lullaby"

"Little Girl Of Mine"

"Wondering Boy"

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.