A Second Helping Of Turkey Tips From Alton Brown

So nice, we decided to air it twice: All Things Considered's Melissa Block interviewed TV chef Alton Brown last year to get the lowdown on his tips for the best way to prepare your Thanksgiving Turkey.

The Iron Chef American host told Block that brining is best, stuffing the bird is a no-go, and basting is blase. The link at left will take you to the original post from last year, where you can also watch videos of Brown's prepping tricks and cooking tips. For a quicker turkey-cooking process, he recommends spatchcocking the bird, a fun word that basically means butterflying.

Brown's advice ruffled Block's feathers a bit, but did Melissa take Brown's advice and change her fowl-roasting ways?

"He did not," Block says. "I am still a baster and a stuffer."

But Block says she has spatchcocked a chicken since the interview, and found it very satisfying.

