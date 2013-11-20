Scott Miller And Rayna Gellert On Mountain Stage

Scott Miller and Rayna Gellert appear together on Mountain Stage, recorded live on the campus of West Virginia University in Morgantown. A veteran of Knoxville's lively music scene and a member of alt-country band The V-Roys, Miller was among the first artists signed to Steve Earle's E-Squared label. He then released a series of solo albums, backed by his own band — The Commonwealth — while continuing to play the acoustic shows that first brought him to prominence.

His collaboration with accomplished old-time fiddler Rayna Gellert was set in motion in 2010, when the two were booked separately on the same Mountain Stage show (Gellert was playing with Abigail Washburn's Sparrow Quartet). One thing led to another, and they were soon touring as a musical duo.

Miller and Gellert released an EP called Codependents in 2012, and Gellert's fiddle is featured on Miller's latest album, Big Big World. Their set includes the endearing satire "Lo Siento, Spanishburg, West Virginia," inspired by the town of the same name, and "Goodnight, Loser," a fan favorite from Miller's days with The V-Roys.

Set List

"Lo Siento, Spanishburg, West Virginia"

"Goodnight, Loser"

"How Am I Ever Gonna Be Me?"

"Someday, Sometime"

