Sound Opinions Presents Savages, Live In Concert

British post-punk act Savages came to America via SXSW in March 2013 and left a guitar-shaped hole in many critics' hearts. The band ratcheted up the hype with its first album, Silence Yourself, released to nearly universal acclaim in May.

During the band's first U.S. tour, Savages visited Lincoln Hall in Chicago for a special live recording of with hosts Jim DeRogatis & Greg Kot. Jehnny Beth, Gemma Thompson, Ayse Hassan, Fay Milton played songs from their Matador debut and talked about drummer warm-ups, rock and roll PhDs and why we should all "be here, now."

Set List

I Am Here

City's Full

Flying To Berlin

Shut Up

Strife

Waiting For A Sign

No Face

She Will

Hit Me

Husbands

