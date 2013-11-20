© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Sound Opinions Presents Savages, Live In Concert

Published November 20, 2013 at 9:27 AM CST

British post-punk act Savages came to America via SXSW in March 2013 and left a guitar-shaped hole in many critics' hearts. The band ratcheted up the hype with its first album, Silence Yourself, released to nearly universal acclaim in May.

During the band's first U.S. tour, Savages visited Lincoln Hall in Chicago for a special live recording of with hosts Jim DeRogatis & Greg Kot. Jehnny Beth, Gemma Thompson, Ayse Hassan, Fay Milton played songs from their Matador debut and talked about drummer warm-ups, rock and roll PhDs and why we should all "be here, now."

Set List

  • I Am Here

  • City's Full

  • Flying To Berlin

  • Shut Up

  • Strife

  • Waiting For A Sign

  • No Face

  • She Will

  • Hit Me

  • Husbands

    • Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    Tags

    Arts & CultureNPR News