Arts & Culture

The Orchestral Recipe, From The Pilgrims To Today

By NPR Staff
Published November 21, 2013 at 2:26 AM CST
Food and music mingle in Pieter Claesz's <em>Still Life with Musical Instruments</em> (1623).
If you're going to be cooking Thanksgiving dinner next week, you've probably already started gathering the traditional ingredients — but your ingredients are most likely very different from those that made up the first Thanksgiving meal in 1621. (Marshmallows with those sweet potatoes, anyone?)

Morning Edition has its own Thanksgiving tradition, a chat with music commentator Miles Hoffman. He joined host Renee Montagne to talk about a different set of ingredients — musical instruments — and how their role in orchestras has changed over the years. Hear their conversation at the audio link.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Arts & Culture
NPR Staff
