Memoryhouse On World Cafe

World Cafe's Sense of Place visit to Toronto continues with a session from Memoryhouse, the duo of singer Denise Nouvion and composer-arranger Evan Abeele. When Memoryhouse formed in 2009, Nouvion, who had a background as a photographer, hadn't sung much. Abeele, on the other hand, had studied classical composition.

The two released a well-received dream-pop debut in 2012, titled The Slideshow Effect. A lot has changed since then, including Nouvion's increased confidence as a vocalist and Abeele sharing songwriting responsibility with the singer. Listeners will hear a set of new songs in this episode, as the duo works toward a new album.

