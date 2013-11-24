Folk Alley Presents: Mandolin Orange

There is no shortage of folk and country songs about whiskey. But what makes this Mandolin Orange tune so enchanting is its effortlessness. The words seem to fall right into one another, like cheery drunks into so many bar stools. Mandolinist Andrew Marlin wrote this song during a road trip with his friend. They thought it might be fun to write a stereotypical country song and didn't expect for it to be so catchy. But as often happens when you stop thinking so hard about something and just do it for fun, the result was memorable, and lent itself beautifully to harmony from Andrew's musical partner, Emily Frantz. Recorded in Saranac Lake, N.Y., in late October, the song took on a particularly autumnal vibe. You can almost feel the cool upstate air as Marlin's sweet melody searches for someone to join him in a slow dance.

