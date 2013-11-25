Bruce Springsteen Releases New Single, 'High Hopes,' Ahead Of 2014 LP

/ /

Bruce Springsteen released a new single early Monday morning. "High Hopes" is the title track to The Boss' new album, which is due out Jan. 14.

It's not a new song, per se — he originally covered The Havalinas' song in 1995 — but it's a new recording, featuring former Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello. The single is indicative of an album that contains several covers, rerecordings and unreleased works.

One of those covers is Suicide's "Dream Baby Dream," which, interestingly enough, was released on iTunes this morning along with the "High Hopes" single. The rest of the album is only available for preorder.

Here's the entireHigh Hopes album track list:

1. High Hopes

2. Harry's Place

3. American Skin (41 Shots)

4. Just Like Fire Would

5. Down in the Hole

6. Heaven's Wall

7. Frankie Fell in Love

8. This Is Your Sword

9. Hunter of Invisible Game

10. The Ghost of Tom Joad

11.The Wall

12. Dream Baby Dream

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.