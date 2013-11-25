KEXP Presents: Nils Frahm

"I always claim I that like to improvise, so I need to prove it," says Nils Frahm as he sits down before a setup completely new to him and cobbled together for this in-studio performance at KEXP. Lately, the young German minimalist composer has been exploring the spaces between things, between the extemporaneous and the rehearsed, between live and recorded, between intimate and public — and most definitely between classical music, electronica and pop. Spacesis also the name of his most recent album, a collage of field recordings gathered over multiple years and locations, though perhaps none quite as unusual as this. Prepare to be entranced.

Watch Nils Frahm's entire studio session on KEXP's YouTube channel.

