5 Soundtracks For Awkward Family Gatherings

Published November 27, 2013 at 1:25 PM CST
Thanksgiving small talk can be stressful. We've got the soundtrack for those awkward pauses.

It's Thanksgiving weekend, which means many of us will be sitting in a living room or around a dining table for hours on end with relatives we hardly know. Good times! In situations like this, the conversation is just as likely to flow like molasses as wine, so it's important to have great music playing at all times to ward off the awkward pauses.

Why not let NPR Music Radio take care of your Turkey Day soundtrack? We've got five endless playlists that will let you focus on the important stuff, — like cooking up the perfect feast, searching for Black Friday deals or pretending to show an interest in your extended family. All you need to do? Press play.

