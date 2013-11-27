Latin Roots: Celebrating Thanksgiving With Flavor

This episode of World Cafe is a special one: Thursday's Latin Roots episode coincides with Thanksgiving. For the occasion, we invited editor Judy Cantor-Navas of Billboardmagazine to play some of her favorite Latin songs about food. As she puts it, these are songs with "sabor" — flavor. In this case, the selected songs may also feature double entendres. Listeners will hear from El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico, a band celebrating its 50th anniversary, as well as tunes from other artists.

Those with larger appetites can hear an extended playlist on Spotify.

