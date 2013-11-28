© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

John Mayer, 'Waitin' On The Day' (Live)

By Ari Shapiro
Published November 28, 2013 at 8:30 AM CST

John Mayer has made multi-platinum albums, won Grammys, dodged paparazzi, kind of self-destructed, escaped to Montana and spent more than a year without speaking or singing publicly to allow his damaged vocal chords to heal.

Now he's mostly recovered and back on the road with an album called Paradise Valley, which he produced with Don Was. Mayer visited NPR's Studio 1 in Washington D.C. to perform "Waitin' On The Day" from the new album.

Ari Shapiro
Ari Shapiro has been one of the hosts of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine, since 2015. During his first two years on the program, listenership to All Things Consideredgrew at an unprecedented rate, with more people tuning in during a typical quarter-hour than any other program on the radio.
