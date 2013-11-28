John Mayer, 'Waitin' On The Day' (Live)

John Mayer has made multi-platinum albums, won Grammys, dodged paparazzi, kind of self-destructed, escaped to Montana and spent more than a year without speaking or singing publicly to allow his damaged vocal chords to heal.

Now he's mostly recovered and back on the road with an album called Paradise Valley, which he produced with Don Was. Mayer visited NPR's Studio 1 in Washington D.C. to perform "Waitin' On The Day" from the new album.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.