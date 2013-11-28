Vince Gill & Paul Franklin On World Cafe

Country Music Hall of Famer and 20-time Grammy winner Vince Gill visited the WXPN studio, and in tow was renowned steel guitarist Paul Franklin. Together, they pay tribute to two other noteworthy figures in country music: Buck Owens and Merle Haggard.

Gill and Franklin have a new album together calledBakersfield. The name of the record was inspired by the California city, a thriving center for most country music in the 1950s and '60s. As listeners will hear in the duo's set, the country that came out of Bakersfield was a bit harder, with electric guitars and a backbeat. The musicians perform some of their favorite and lesser-known country tunes from the era.

