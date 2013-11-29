KCRW Presents: Darkside

We were fortunate to welcome Darkside — a project comprised of producer Nicolas Jaar and multi-instrumentalist Dave Harrington — for their U.S. radio debut on Morning Becomes Eclectic. The duo had only played a handful of shows before arriving to KCRW, so we weren't sure what to expect. But it was immediately obvious that the project is rooted in live performance. Jaar explores beat production with deep bass hits allowing Harrington the space to riff and loop with his guitar. The result, as you can see in this expanded version of "Paper Trails" is a unique twist by two obvious talents.

Watch the entire session with Darkside at KCRW.com.

