© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

KCRW Presents: Darkside

KCRW | By Jason Bentley, KCRW Music Director
Published November 29, 2013 at 9:20 AM CST

We were fortunate to welcome Darkside — a project comprised of producer Nicolas Jaar and multi-instrumentalist Dave Harrington — for their U.S. radio debut on Morning Becomes Eclectic. The duo had only played a handful of shows before arriving to KCRW, so we weren't sure what to expect. But it was immediately obvious that the project is rooted in live performance. Jaar explores beat production with deep bass hits allowing Harrington the space to riff and loop with his guitar. The result, as you can see in this expanded version of "Paper Trails" is a unique twist by two obvious talents.

Watch the entire session with Darkside at KCRW.com.

Copyright 2021 KCRW. To see more, visit .

Tags

Arts & CultureNPR News
Jason Bentley, KCRW Music Director