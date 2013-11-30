Bickering In Bangladesh; Curling; Glow-In-The-Dark Tattoos

The online magazine Ozy covers people, places and trends on the horizon. Co-founder Carlos Watson joins All Things Considered regularly to tell us about the site's latest discoveries.

This week, Ozy deputy editor Eugene Robinson fills in for Carlos to tell NPR's Arun Rath about two dueling divas in Bangladeshi politics, the rising popularity of an obscure winter sport, and tattoos that you can wear to work.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.