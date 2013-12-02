Brett Dennen On Mountain Stage

Brett Dennen appears on this episode of Mountain Stage, recorded live at the Cultural Center Theater in Charleston, W.V. Capable of cranking out big, beautiful pop songs complete with splashy keyboards, catchy hooks and danceable beats, Dennen can strip the same songs down to just his voice and a guitar with equally captivating results. He captures both the ornate and the simple during this set, as he plays an assortment of new and old songs solo before joining the house band to perform the title track from his latest album, Wild Child.

Dennen's previous appearance on Mountain Stage is something of a legend; battling the flu, the singer-songwriter pushed through, keeping a bottle of cold medicine and a mug of hot tea at his side. He talks about that performance in this set, and also recalls how that episode prompted him to take a much-needed break that led to the writing ofWild Child.

Set List

"Out Of My Head"

"Who I Am"

"When We Were Young"

"Only Want You"

"Comeback Kid"

"Wild Child"

"Don't Mess With Karma"

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.