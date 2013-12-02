© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Metropolis: 11/30/13

Published December 2, 2013 at 11:02 AM CST

This week's two-hour mix from Metropolis host Jason Bentley features an epic new tune from Todd Terje, drum-and-bass legend Goldie remixing Joker, the Mat Zo anthem "Easy" and much more.

  • Grizzly Bear, "Will Calls (Diplo Remix)"

  • Joker, "On My Mind (Goldie Remix)"

  • Flume, "Sleepless (feat. Twin Shadow & Jezzabell Doran)"

  • Basement Jaxx, "Mermaid Of Salinas (Original)"

  • Shadow Child, "So High (Hot Since 82 Remix)"

  • Simian Mobile Disco, "Tong Zi Dan"

  • Chromeo, "Sexy Socialite (Boys Noize Remix)"

  • Le Youth, "Dance With Me (feat. Dominique Young Unique)"

  • Phoenix, "Trying To Be Cool (Breakbot Remix)"

  • Flight Facilities, "Stand Still (Mario Basanov Remix)"

  • Cut Copy, "Free Your Mind (Fort Romeau Remix)"

  • London Grammar, "Strong (Jonas Rathsman Remix)"

  • Tycho, "Awake"

  • Rac, "We Belong"

  • Hot Natured, "Reverse Skydiving"

  • Storm Queen, "Look Right Through"

  • Storm Queen, "Look Right Through (MK Dub III)"

  • Todd Terje, "Q"

  • Hot Chip, "How Do You Do (Todd Terje Remix)"

  • Calvin Harris, "Thinking About You"

  • Mat Zo, "Easy"

  • Daft Punk, "Digital Dub"

