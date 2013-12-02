Metropolis: 11/30/13

This week's two-hour mix from Metropolis host Jason Bentley features an epic new tune from Todd Terje, drum-and-bass legend Goldie remixing Joker, the Mat Zo anthem "Easy" and much more.

Playlist

Grizzly Bear, "Will Calls (Diplo Remix)"

Joker, "On My Mind (Goldie Remix)"

Flume, "Sleepless (feat. Twin Shadow & Jezzabell Doran)"

Basement Jaxx, "Mermaid Of Salinas (Original)"

Shadow Child, "So High (Hot Since 82 Remix)"

Simian Mobile Disco, "Tong Zi Dan"

Chromeo, "Sexy Socialite (Boys Noize Remix)"

Le Youth, "Dance With Me (feat. Dominique Young Unique)"

Phoenix, "Trying To Be Cool (Breakbot Remix)"

Flight Facilities, "Stand Still (Mario Basanov Remix)"

Cut Copy, "Free Your Mind (Fort Romeau Remix)"

London Grammar, "Strong (Jonas Rathsman Remix)"

Tycho, "Awake"

Rac, "We Belong"

Hot Natured, "Reverse Skydiving"

Storm Queen, "Look Right Through"

Storm Queen, "Look Right Through (MK Dub III)"

Todd Terje, "Q"

Hot Chip, "How Do You Do (Todd Terje Remix)"

Calvin Harris, "Thinking About You"

Mat Zo, "Easy"

Daft Punk, "Digital Dub"

