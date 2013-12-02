World Cafe Next: Courtney Barnett Listen • 9:16

This week's pick for World Cafe: Next is Melbourne, Australia's Courtney Barnett. The 25-year-old singer and guitarist has been self-releasing EPs since 2012; two of them were recently combined to form The Double EP: A Sea of Split Peas.

Barnett's musical strength lies in her lyrics: rambling and witty, yet delivered in a matter-of-fact deadpan. Her songs take listeners through fleeting observations that, when observed as a whole, form powerful and introspective compositions. One of the songs featured in Monday's session, "Avant Gardener," is a first-person account of anaphylactic shock. The song, which has earned Barnett substantial attention, is available for download along with this week's podcast.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.