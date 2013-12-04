The James Hunter Six On Mountain Stage

The James Hunter Six appears on this episode of Mountain Stage, recorded live at the Culture Center Theater in Charleston, W.V. Van Morrison once called Hunter "one of the best-kept secrets in British R&B and soul," but after a series of acclaimed albums and an award from the Americana Music Association, the secret is out.

Born in Essex, Hunter has been compared to heavyweights like Jackie Wilson, Sam Cooke and Morrison, a long-time champion. Hunter often tours alongside Morrison, in addition to being featured on his albums.

The James Hunter Six's rugged soul sound will have listeners swearing they can hear the clink of pint glasses and barroom chatter underneath the dark horns and driving bass. Lee Badau plays baritone sax, while Damian Hand plays tenor. Bassist Jason Wilson, drummer Meester Chrees and organ player Jeremy Beck round out the rest of the group. The band's set features songs from its latest album, Minute By Minute, which was produced by Daptone Records co-founder Gabriel Roth.

Set List

"Chicken Switch"

"One Way Love"

"Let The Monkey Ride"

"Don't Do Me No Favours"

"Talkin' 'Bout My Love"

