Dominique Pruitt On Mountain Stage

Dominique Pruitt makes her first appearance on Mountain Stage, recorded live at the Culture Center Theater in Charleston, W.V. Pruitt grew up in the San Fernando Valley outside Los Angeles, surrounded by professional musicians, including her parents. When she saw the John Waters film Cry-Baby as a child, she immediately became fascinated with all things '50s, though she grew to love the '40s and '60s, as well.

The result is a healthy respect for classic pop. Pruitt's new EP, To Win Your Love, pays homage to those vintage sounds, while remaining rooted in contemporary West Coast pop. Her stage presence exudes part Katy Perry and part Peg Bundy. She's backed here by her own band, which includes guitarist Travis Daggett, drummer Kevin Conroy, bassist Colin Dimeo and keyboard player John Muccino.

Set List

"Victim"

"Won't Hold My Breath"

"To Win Your Love"

"He's Got It Bad"

