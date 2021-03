Whether she's creating songs in L.A. or New York, it's clear that Glasser (a.k.a. Cameron Mesirow) has put as much effort into her music as she has into the total artistic package of form and atmosphere. In songs like "Shape," she creates moody, intoxicating environments with her voice and presence.

