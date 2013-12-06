The Bobs On Mountain Stage

The Bobs' members appear on Mountain Stage, recorded live at the Culture Center Theater in Charleston, W.V. Zany a cappella groups have become a bit of a thing in recent years, and these guys were doing it way back in the early '80s. The group formed on the West Coast when two of its founders lost their jobs at a telegram company. Before long, The Bobs became known for re-creating tunes like Jimi Hendrix's "Purple Haze" and Talking Heads' "Psycho Killer," using only voices to construct full-blown rock orchestrations.

The group's family tree has extended over the years, with a lineup that now includes founding members Matthew "Bob" Stull and Richard "Bob" Greene, along with Dan "Bob" Schumacher and Angie "Bob" Doctor. Their latest studio album, Biographies, collects songs about famous (and not-so-famous) historical figures, including Clarence Birdseye, Julia Child, Jackie Gleason and Fidel Castro.

Set List

"Lorenzo Da Ponte"

"The Honey Rumours"

"Clarence Birdseye Flash Frozen Food"

"Hedy Lamarr Spreads It Around"

"White Room"

