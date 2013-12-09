© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

KEXP Presents: The Waterboys

KEXP | By Janice Headley
Published December 9, 2013 at 2:34 PM CST

It was a guest of honor DJ Cheryl Waters had been anticipating for 20 years: The Waterboys, a band currently celebrating its 30th anniversary despite frontman Mike Scott's insistence that he's only 24. The long-running group is on tour supporting its seven-CD collection, Fisherman's Box, which was inspired by the 1988 album Fisherman's Blues; the record marked Scott's relocation from Scotland to Ireland, and resulted in the most successful release of The Waterboys' long career.

What will the next 30 years hold? If the bluesy new tune with which the band opened this session ("Mad As The Mist & Snow") is any indication, its members are "still freaks," and will be for some time to come.

Watch The Waterboys' entire studio session on KEXP's YouTube channel.

