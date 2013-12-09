Metropolis: 12/7/13

This week's two-hour mix from Metropolis host Jason Bentley features a new song from Phantogram, music from London's Metronomy, a Photek remix of Bob Marley & The Wailers, back-to-back cuts from Kaskade and much more.

Playlist

Lifelike, "City Lights"

Phantogram, "Fall In Love"

Flume, "Sleepless (feat. Twin Shadow & Jezzabell Doran)"

Todd Terje, "Spiral"

Gorgon City, "Ready For Your Love"

Duke Dumont, "Need U (100%)"

Metronomy, "I'm Aquarius"

Grizzly Bear, "Will Calls (Diplo Remix)"

Disclosure, "Voices (Feat. Sasha Keable) (Wookie Remix)"

Basement Jaxx, "Mermaid Of Salinas (Original)"

Hot Since 82, "Hot's Groove"

Calvin Harris, "Thinking About You"

Kaskade, "Lax To JFK"

Kaskade, "Atmosphere"

Bob Marley & The Wailers, "One Love (Photek Remix)"

Pretty Lights, "Around The Blockaround The Block (Feat Talib Kweli)"

Chromeo, "Sexy Socialite (Boys Noize Remix)"

Bonobo, "First Fires (feat. Grey Reverend) (Maya Jane Coles Remix)"

Flight Facilities, "Stand Still (Mario Basanov Remix)"

Simian Mobile Disco, "Tong Zi Dan"

Tensnake, "No Relief"

Jungle By Night, "Marsvin (Kraak & Smaak Remix)"

Kraak & Smaak, "Just Wanna Be Loved (feat. Joi Cardwell)"

Cut Copy, "Let Me Show You"

Kraftwerk, "The Model"

Copyright 2021 KCRW. To see more, visit KCRW.