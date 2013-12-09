© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Metropolis: 12/7/13

KCRW
Published December 9, 2013 at 2:39 PM CST

This week's two-hour mix from Metropolis host Jason Bentley features a new song from Phantogram, music from London's Metronomy, a Photek remix of Bob Marley & The Wailers, back-to-back cuts from Kaskade and much more.

Playlist

  • Lifelike, "City Lights"

  • Phantogram, "Fall In Love"

  • Flume, "Sleepless (feat. Twin Shadow & Jezzabell Doran)"

  • Todd Terje, "Spiral"

  • Gorgon City, "Ready For Your Love"

  • Duke Dumont, "Need U (100%)"

  • Metronomy, "I'm Aquarius"

  • Grizzly Bear, "Will Calls (Diplo Remix)"

  • Disclosure, "Voices (Feat. Sasha Keable) (Wookie Remix)"

  • Basement Jaxx, "Mermaid Of Salinas (Original)"

  • Hot Since 82, "Hot's Groove"

  • Calvin Harris, "Thinking About You"

  • Kaskade, "Lax To JFK"

  • Kaskade, "Atmosphere"

  • James Blake, "Retrograde"

  • Bob Marley & The Wailers, "One Love (Photek Remix)"

  • Pretty Lights, "Around The Blockaround The Block (Feat Talib Kweli)"

  • Chromeo, "Sexy Socialite (Boys Noize Remix)"

  • Bonobo, "First Fires (feat. Grey Reverend) (Maya Jane Coles Remix)"

  • Flight Facilities, "Stand Still (Mario Basanov Remix)"

  • Simian Mobile Disco, "Tong Zi Dan"

  • Tensnake, "No Relief"

  • Jungle By Night, "Marsvin (Kraak & Smaak Remix)"

  • Kraak & Smaak, "Just Wanna Be Loved (feat. Joi Cardwell)"

  • Cut Copy, "Let Me Show You"

  • Kraftwerk, "The Model"

