Tim O'Brien & Darrell Scott On Mountain Stage

Tim O'Brien and Darrell Scott perform together on Mountain Stage, recorded live on the campus of East Tennessee State University. Recognized as two of roots music's most respected singers, songwriters and instrumentalists, O'Brien and Scott took a break from their busy solo careers in 2000 to record their first album as a duo, titled Real Time. The record included many performances that are now considered classics, including "Long Time Gone," which was covered by The Dixie Chicks.

Thirteen years later, the duo returned to the studio to record Memories and Moments. Here, O'Brien plays fiddle and mandolin, while Scott sticks mostly to the guitar. The set includes songs from their previous stint together, along with material from their new album. "Keep Your Dirty Lights On," which is featured in this set, received a 2013 Grammy nomination for Best American Roots Song.

Set List

"Brother Wind"

"Long Time Gone"

"Time To Talk To Joseph"

"Memories And Moments"

"It All Comes Down To Love"

"Keep Your Dirty Lights On"

"House Of Gold"

