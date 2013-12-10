Sarah Jarosz On Mountain Stage

Sarah Jarosz makes her first appearance on Mountain Stage, recorded live on the campus of East Tennessee State University in Johnson City. Now 22 years old, Jarosz was signed to Sugar Hill Records when she was just 16. She shifted gears in 2009 to enter the New England Conservatory of Music, and graduated this year.

Now widely regarded as one of the most exciting performers in roots music, Jarosz continues to embrace her bluegrass background while incorporating influences from pop, folk, and indie rock. Her performances often include covers of songs originally performed by artists like Tom Waits and Radiohead; here, she covers Joanna Newsom's "The Book of Right-On."

The title cut from Jarosz' latest record, Build Me Up From Bones, received a 2013 Grammy nomination for Best American Roots Song. The multifaceted musician plays mandolin, guitar and banjo during this set, backed by fiddler Alex Hargreaves and cellist Nathaniel Smith.

Set List

"Over the Edge"

"Build Me Up From Bones"

"The Book of Right-On"

"1,000 Things"

"Old Smitty"

"Fuel the Fire"

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.