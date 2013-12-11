The Deadly Gentlemen On Mountain Stage

The Deadly Gentlemen make their first appearance on Mountain Stage, recorded live on the campus of East Tennessee State University. Based in Boston, the group began as an "artsy side project" for five musicians who were already busy with other well-respected bands: Founder Greg Liszt has toured and recorded with Crooked Still and played banjo in Bruce Springsteen's Seeger Sessions band; Dominick Leslie played mandolin with Noam Pikelny and the Infamous Stringdusters; Mike Barnett began playing fiddle with bluegrass legend Jesse McReynolds when he was 15; bassist Sam Grisman grew up playing with his father, David Grisman; and guitarist Stash Wyslouch cut his teeth on heavy metal.

Many of the group's songs begin as poems, which becomes apparent as soon as Liszt introduces the band. The musicians' latest album together, Roll Me, Tumble Me, came out earlier this year.

Set List

"Bored Of The Raging"

"Roll Me, Tumble Me"

"Old Barnes"

"A Faded Star"

"Police"

