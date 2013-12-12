Deer Tick On World Cafe

Deer Tick visits the WXPN studio to perform songs from its fifth album, Negativity. Of all the material the band has released over the past seven years, this record contains some of lead singer John McCauley's most personal songwriting yet.

McCauley has matured considerably in recent years: The musician curtailed his oft-cited heavy drinking after his engagement collapsed, and had to watch his father serve a sentence in federal prison. From all this, Negativity was born. A reflective McCauley describes how those difficult moments translated to his writing on Thursday's episode of World Cafe.

