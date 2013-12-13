The ETSU Old Time Pride Band On Mountain Stage

The East Tennessee State University Old Time Pride Band makes its first appearance on Mountain Stage, recorded live in Johnson City. Founded in 1982, ETSU has the oldest established roots-music studies program at any four-year institution. Each year, the Bluegrass, Old-Time and Country Music Studies program fields its own band that plays and tours throughout the region. This year, the group focused on the historic Johnson City Sessions from country music's infancy; songs from these sessions make up the entirety of the band's set.

Amythyst Phillips plays guitar and sings with a voice that somehow recalls both Nina Simone and Carolina Chocolate Drops' Rhiannon Giddens. Kris Truelsen plays mandolin, along with Tyler Hughes on banjo and Nokosee Fields on bass. They're joined by ETSU instructor Roy Andrade on fiddle.

Set List

"Old Lonesome Blues"

"Johnson City Rag"

"Ain't Gonna Get Drunk"

"Henhouse Blues"

"You Shall Be Free"

