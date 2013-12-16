© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

KEXP Presents: The Head And The Heart

KEXP | By Jim Beckmann
Published December 16, 2013 at 12:15 PM CST

Given the speed with which the band rose in popularity, it's not surprising that The Head and the Heart would want to slow down for a minute. After all, the Seattle group was performing at open mics just a few years ago, yet now sells out large theaters nationwide. The group's recent second album,Let's Be Still, is more deliberately graceful than its self-titled and initially self-released predecessor, but it still deftly balances head and heart in songs like the title track.

Jim Beckmann