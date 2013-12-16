Steep Canyon Rangers On Mountain Stage

The Steep Canyon Rangers appear on Mountain Stage, recorded live at the Culture Center Theater in Charleston, W.V. One of the fastest-rising bands in bluegrass, the group earned both critical and popular praise for its work in support of comedian and banjo wizard Steve Martin. The Rangers-Martin collaboration Rare Bird Alert was nominated for a Grammy, and the group followed it with Nobody Knows You, which took home 2013's Grammy for Best Bluegrass Album.

Based in North Carolina, the band has a solid foundation in traditional bluegrass and old-time music, while constantly folding in influences from country, pop and folk. The Steep Canyon Rangers' latest album, Tell the Ones I Love, carries on the group's boundary-pushing tradition. Woody Plat and Graham Sharp play guitar and banjo and sing lead vocals, and are joined by Mike Guggino on mandolin, Nicky Sanders on fiddle, Charles Humphrey on bass and drummer Mike Ashworth.

Set List

"Tell The Ones I Love"

"Stand And Deliver"

"Graveyard Fields"

"Bluer Words Were Never Spoken"

"Camellia"

"Auden's Train"

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.