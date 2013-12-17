A.J. Jacobs: Traditional Holiday Traditions

Did you know that every Dec. 7, Guatemalans gather trash from their homes into a giant pile, throw an effigy of the devil on top and then light it on fire? This practice, known as "the burning of the devil," may sound a bit far-fetched, but it's actually true.

For this VIP game, we brought back the guy who read the entire encyclopedia from A to Z, and lived "biblically" for a whole year: A.J. Jacobs. We pitted the author and editor at large for Esquire Magazine against a contestant to guess whether some weird, funny and fascinating international holiday traditions were real or fake.

Plus, Jacobs had a familial surprise in store for host Ophira Eisenberg.

This segment originally aired on December 17, 2013.

