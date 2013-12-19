Barrence Whitfield & The Savages On World Cafe

Barrence Whitfield & The Savages reunited in 2011 after more than a decade apart; this year, the Boston band released a new album titled Dig Thy Savage Soul. The new record gives longtime fans the opportunity to relive fond memories of a group that packed clubs with sweaty souls back in the '80s.

The band was founded when R&B singer Barrence Whitfield met Peter Greenburg of The Lyres in a record store. After forming, the group proceeded to hone a spectacle-laden show that often finds Whitfield stalking along a bar top while singing. You won't see such a sight during this episode of World Cafe, but you can hear the band play a soulful, toe-tapping set live at WXPN's studios.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.