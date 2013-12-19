KCRW Presents: Nightmares On Wax

Nightmares on Wax was one of the first acts to sign to the Warp Records label, and the man behind the moniker — Ibiza-based DJ and producer George Evelyn — has never stopped exploring new territories for musical inspiration. The latest album, Feelin' Good, is no exception, as Evelyn taps into a talented group of musicians who've contributed their individual styles to help create a fresh new sound.

Watch Nightmares on Wax perform "I Am You" here, and watch the entire session at KCRW.com.

Copyright 2021 KCRW. To see more, visit .