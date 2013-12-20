Mason Jennings On Mountain Stage

Mason Jennings appears on Mountain Stage, recorded live at the Culture Center Theater in Charleston, W.V. Raised in Hawaii by way of Pittsburgh, Jennings has made his home in Minnesota for the past two decades. During that time, he's built a loyal following throughout the Upper Midwest and beyond.

Beloved for his poetic lyrics, admirable musical skill set and passionate showmanship, Jennings has sold more than 100,000 copies of his first four self-released albums. After recording for Modest Mouse frontman Isaac Brock's label, he signed with Jack Johnson's Brushfire Records. There, he released 2008's In the Ever and 2009's Blood of Man. His latest, Always Been, features collaborations with the Iowa band The Pines, whose members were featured on a recent episode of Mountain Stage.

Set List

"The Light (Part II)"

"Dreaming"

"Clutch"

"Bitter Heart"

