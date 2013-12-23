KEXP Presents: Jagwar Ma

Jagwar Ma is on a quest to revitalize Britpop. Actually, the band may be unintentionally hindering the genre's revival; Noel Gallagher of Oasis has been quoted as saying he and his former bandmates are too busy listening to the budding Australian group to even entertain the idea of reuniting.

The young trio doesn't just re-create the Madchester sound; it also follows the sonic thread through the scenes that followed. Jagwar Ma's debut album, Howlin', combines baggy beats with rave, popular EDM and psych-rock to form an undulating mix of hooks, grooves and sonic breakdowns that feels both modern and familiar, not to mention danceable.

Watch Jagwar Ma's entire studio session on KEXP's YouTube channel.

Copyright 2021 KEXP. To see more, visit .