World Cafe Next: David Dye's Top 5 Rising Stars Of 2013

Published December 23, 2013 at 5:01 PM CST
David Dye picked Parquet Courts (pictured) as one of his five favorite <em>World Cafe: Next</em> acts of the year.
Every week this year,World Cafe host David Dye has highlighted an up-and-coming artist to showcase as a part of the Next series. To wrap up the last full week of 2013, he recently picked five acts he felt were particularly special:

  • Parquet Courts released an album and an EP this year; the band's shambolic, punk-influenced attitude caught the attention of many rock 'n' roll fans.

  • Also on the punky end of things is Southern California rocker Hanni El Khatib, whose recent album Head in the Dirt was produced by The Black Keys' Dan Auerbach.

  • The second album from Waxahatchee, Cerulean Salt, was the work of Philadelphia singer-songwriter Katie Crutchfield. The spare but progressive record proved to be a promising step forward.

  • San Fermin, the brainchild of New York composer Ellis Ludwig-Leone, features a sound that's part symphonic, part pop, part art and part rock. The result is a fully entertaining debut.

  • And one of our most recent discoveries: Courtney Barnett from Melbourne, Australia. The 25-year-old's breakthrough song, "Avant Gardener," captures her perfectly imperfect delivery of offhand yet introspective lyrics.

    • Download songs from all five artists as part of today's podcast.

