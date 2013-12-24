Festivo Alt.Latino: Cafe Tacvba, Molotov And Bajofondo In Concert Listen • 56:44

Here on Alt.Latino, we weren't really sure what to do for the holidays this year: Felix Contreras' Santa Claus costume was lost in a tragic maritime accident, while my elf disguise no longer fits due to a rare condition known as ECOT (excessive consumption of tamales). It's been a difficult season.

So instead, we decided to give listeners a holiday gift. Earlier this year, NPR Music put together a showcase at SXSW featuring three bands you may have heard of: the legendary Molotov, the iconic Cafe Tacvba and the simply brilliant Bajofondo. Today, we present you with audio of that concert. And, as a special bonus feature, we're hosting the show alongside Grammy and Academy Award winner Gustavo Santaolalla.

Wishing you happy holidays and a wonderful new year. See you in 2014!

