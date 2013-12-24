Portland Cello Project: 'Winter' Songs On World Cafe

For a special Christmas Eve episode of World Cafe, we welcome the Portland Cello Project to the WXPN studios for a festive live performance. This session takes place right after the collective's annual Holiday Sweater Spectacular, which has come to be a significant seasonal event in the band's hometown.

Portland Cello Project was founded in 2006, dedicated to expanding the role of the cello and general perception of the instrument's capabilities. To illustrate its objective, the group has performed on the live radio variety show Prairie Home Companion, toured with avant-garde multi-instrumentalist Buckethead and more.

The collective's new EP is titled Winter (The Best Nine Months of the Year). During this performance, the group will play a variety of holiday music, including a unique take on Fleet Foxes' "White Winter Hymnal."

