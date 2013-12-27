Wynton Marsalis: New Year's Eve On JazzSet
This edition of JazzSet features a double helping of Wynton Marsalis celebrating New Year's Eve.
First, the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra musicians play King Oliver and Jelly Roll Morton, merging "Dippermouth Blues" and "New Orleans Bump." Then, Marsalis invites Vince Giordano and members of his band, The Nighthawks, to play tunes made famous by Louis Armstrong in the Hot Fives and Sevens recordings.
As heard live on Toast of the Nation 2011 and 2012, Marsalis and his crew celebrate the early pioneers from Dizzy's Club Coca-Cola in New York City.
Credits
Live Surround Sound Mix by Duke Markos with Rob Macomber. Thanks to Roland Chassagne and everyone at Dizzy's Club Coca-Cola/Jazz at Lincoln Center.
