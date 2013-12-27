© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Wynton Marsalis: New Year's Eve On JazzSet

WBGO | By Becca Pulliam
Published December 27, 2013 at 10:06 AM CST
Wynton Marsalis performs during New Year's Eve 2011.
This edition of JazzSet features a double helping of Wynton Marsalis celebrating New Year's Eve.

First, the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra musicians play King Oliver and Jelly Roll Morton, merging "Dippermouth Blues" and "New Orleans Bump." Then, Marsalis invites Vince Giordano and members of his band, The Nighthawks, to play tunes made famous by Louis Armstrong in the Hot Fives and Sevens recordings.

As heard live on Toast of the Nation 2011 and 2012, Marsalis and his crew celebrate the early pioneers from Dizzy's Club Coca-Cola in New York City.

Personnel (Part I)

  • Wynton Marsalis, trumpet

  • Victor Goines, clarinet

  • Wess Anderson, alto saxophone

  • Walter Blanding, tenor saxophone

  • Chris Crenshaw, trombone/vocals

  • Marcus Printup, trumpet

  • James Chirillo, banjo/guitar

  • Dan Nimmer, piano

  • Carlos Henriquez, bass

  • Ricky Gordon, percussion

  • Ali Jackson, drums

    • Set List (Part I)

  • "Dippermouth Blues" (King Oliver)

  • "New Orleans Bump" (Jelly Roll Morton)

    • Personnel (Part II)

  • Wynton Marsalis, trumpet/vocal

  • Vince Giordano, tuba/guitar/bass sax

  • Andy Stein, violin/saxophone

  • Jon-Erik Kellso, trumpet

  • Ken Salvo, guitar/banjo

  • Victor Goines, reeds

  • Chris Crenshaw, trombone/vocals

  • Dan Nimmer, piano

  • Carlos Henriquez, bass

  • Ali Jackson, drums

    • Set List (Part II)

  • "Hotter Than That" (Lil Hardin Armstrong)

  • "Skid-Dat-De-Dat" (Lil Hardin Armstrong)

  • "Jazz Lips" (Lil Hardin Armstrong)

  • "St. James Infirmary" (Traditional)

  • "Auld Lang Syne" (Traditional)

    • Credits

    Live Surround Sound Mix by Duke Markos with Rob Macomber. Thanks to Roland Chassagne and everyone at Dizzy's Club Coca-Cola/Jazz at Lincoln Center.

    Becca Pulliam