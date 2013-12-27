Wynton Marsalis: New Year's Eve On JazzSet

This edition of JazzSet features a double helping of Wynton Marsalis celebrating New Year's Eve.

First, the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra musicians play King Oliver and Jelly Roll Morton, merging "Dippermouth Blues" and "New Orleans Bump." Then, Marsalis invites Vince Giordano and members of his band, The Nighthawks, to play tunes made famous by Louis Armstrong in the Hot Fives and Sevens recordings.

As heard live on Toast of the Nation 2011 and 2012, Marsalis and his crew celebrate the early pioneers from Dizzy's Club Coca-Cola in New York City.

Personnel (Part I)

Wynton Marsalis, trumpet

Victor Goines, clarinet

Wess Anderson, alto saxophone

Walter Blanding, tenor saxophone

Chris Crenshaw, trombone/vocals

Marcus Printup, trumpet

James Chirillo, banjo/guitar

Dan Nimmer, piano

Carlos Henriquez, bass

Ricky Gordon, percussion

Ali Jackson, drums

Set List (Part I)

"Dippermouth Blues" (King Oliver)

"New Orleans Bump" (Jelly Roll Morton)

Personnel (Part II)

Wynton Marsalis, trumpet/vocal

Vince Giordano, tuba/guitar/bass sax

Andy Stein, violin/saxophone

Jon-Erik Kellso, trumpet

Ken Salvo, guitar/banjo

Victor Goines, reeds

Chris Crenshaw, trombone/vocals

Dan Nimmer, piano

Carlos Henriquez, bass

Ali Jackson, drums

Set List (Part II)

"Hotter Than That" (Lil Hardin Armstrong)

"Skid-Dat-De-Dat" (Lil Hardin Armstrong)

"Jazz Lips" (Lil Hardin Armstrong)

"St. James Infirmary" (Traditional)

"Auld Lang Syne" (Traditional)

Credits

Live Surround Sound Mix by Duke Markos with Rob Macomber. Thanks to Roland Chassagne and everyone at Dizzy's Club Coca-Cola/Jazz at Lincoln Center.

Copyright 2021 WBGO. To see more, visit WBGO.