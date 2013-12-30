The Metropolis Interview: Cut Copy

When the Grammy-nominated Australian band Cut Copy visited New York City to play the Metropolis launch party, its four members — Dan Whitford, Tim Hoey, Mitchell Scott and Ben Browning — spoke with Metropolis host Jason Bentley at NPR's Bryant Park studios.

The band went in-depth with Jason about its new album, Free Your Mind, and its ties to England's dance music scene of the early 1990s, when rock was actively borrowing elements from the new acid house scene. At one point, they profess their love for The Orb, The KLF and Andrew Weatherall, the latter of whom remixed Cut Copy's "Sun God" a few years ago.

Jason also pried the four men about the current Australian arts scene, their favorite cities to visit on tour, and what they do to relax on the road.

