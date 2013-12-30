The Quirky Aussie Who Wheezed Life Into 2013

Courtney Barnett, a singer, songwriter and guitarist from Melbourne, Australia, released one of the quirkiest collections of songs this year with The Double EP: A Sea of Split Peas.

During a recent conversation on Morning Edition, Barnett says she didn't even notice when people started paying attention to her music — including her breakthrough song, "Avant Gardener," which serves as an unexpectedly amusing first-person account of anaphylactic shock. Click the audio link to hear more of the discussion.

