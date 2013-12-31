Blessed Feathers: Nomadic And Loving It

The two members of Blessed Feathers started off as an unlikely pair. Donivan Berube moved to West Bend, Wis., and got a job at a pizzeria; that's where he met Jacquelyn Beaupre. Both singers and songwriters, the two were brought together by music — first as friends, then as musical partners, then as a romantic couple.

During a recent conversation on Morning Edition, Berube talks about how what he found in Wisconsin and with Beaupre would challenge his faith as a Jehovah's Witness — and change the course of his life. The two now live a nomadic lifestyle and say they're excited about their chosen homelessness. Click the audio link to hear more of the discussion.

