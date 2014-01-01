10 Songs To Start 2014 In Style

Here at Alt.Latino, we're so excited about 2014. We've already started lining up great new music, amazing guest DJs, heavy-hitting interviews and wild events. I'm not going to give it all away here, but you'll want to stay tuned in.

But for now, we're joining you in the struggle to recover from New Year's partying. To do that, we called upon DJ Oscar Nñ, a friend of the show and emcee to some amazing New York parties, to get us started on the right foot. Here's to 2014!

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.