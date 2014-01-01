© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

10 Songs To Start 2014 In Style

By Jasmine Garsd
Published January 1, 2014 at 7:00 AM CST
Milka La Mas Dura.
Here at Alt.Latino, we're so excited about 2014. We've already started lining up great new music, amazing guest DJs, heavy-hitting interviews and wild events. I'm not going to give it all away here, but you'll want to stay tuned in.

But for now, we're joining you in the struggle to recover from New Year's partying. To do that, we called upon DJ Oscar Nñ, a friend of the show and emcee to some amazing New York parties, to get us started on the right foot. Here's to 2014!

Jasmine Garsd
