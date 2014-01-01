Bobby McFerrin's 'spirityouall': Live At Monterey
Robert McFerrin, Sr., a baritone, was the first African American man to perform solo at the Metropolitan Opera in New York, and an important interpreter of spirituals. He's clearly passed along some of his talent to his son, the world-renowned vocal gymnast Bobby McFerrin. And McFerrin the younger has recently taken an interest in his father's spiritual repertoire, putting his own spin on them for his 2013 recording spirityouall. At the Monterey Jazz Festival, he performs that material with his own progeny — his daughter Madison McFerrin.
Set List
Personnel
Credits
Ron Davis, recording engineer. Duke Markos, mix engineer. Recorded Sept. 21, 2013 at the Monterey Jazz Festival.
