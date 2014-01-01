Bobby McFerrin's 'spirityouall': Live At Monterey

Robert McFerrin, Sr., a baritone, was the first African American man to perform solo at the Metropolitan Opera in New York, and an important interpreter of spirituals. He's clearly passed along some of his talent to his son, the world-renowned vocal gymnast Bobby McFerrin. And McFerrin the younger has recently taken an interest in his father's spiritual repertoire, putting his own spin on them for his 2013 recording spirityouall. At the Monterey Jazz Festival, he performs that material with his own progeny — his daughter Madison McFerrin.

Set List

"Ev'ry Time I Feel the Spirit"

"Joshua Fit de Battle of Jericho"

"Fix Me Jesus"

"Woe"

"Stranded"

"I Need Your Love to See Me Through"

"Devil Wants To Kill"

"He's Got The Whole World In His Hands"

"Jailhouse Rock"

"25:15"

"I Shall Be Released"

Personnel

Bobby McFerrin, voice

Gil Goldstein, keyboards/arrangements

David Mansfield, violin/strings

Armand Hirsch, guitars

Jeff Carney, bass

Louis Cato, drums

Madison McFerrin, voice

Credits

Ron Davis, recording engineer. Duke Markos, mix engineer. Recorded Sept. 21, 2013 at the Monterey Jazz Festival.



