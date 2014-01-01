© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Bobby McFerrin's 'spirityouall': Live At Monterey

WBGO | By Patrick Jarenwattananon
Published January 1, 2014 at 3:21 AM CST
Bobby McFerrin with his daughter, Madison McFerrin.
Robert McFerrin, Sr., a baritone, was the first African American man to perform solo at the Metropolitan Opera in New York, and an important interpreter of spirituals. He's clearly passed along some of his talent to his son, the world-renowned vocal gymnast Bobby McFerrin. And McFerrin the younger has recently taken an interest in his father's spiritual repertoire, putting his own spin on them for his 2013 recording spirityouall. At the Monterey Jazz Festival, he performs that material with his own progeny — his daughter Madison McFerrin.

Set List

  • "Ev'ry Time I Feel the Spirit"

  • "Joshua Fit de Battle of Jericho"

  • "Fix Me Jesus"

  • "Woe"

  • "Stranded"

  • "I Need Your Love to See Me Through"

  • "Devil Wants To Kill"

  • "He's Got The Whole World In His Hands"

  • "Jailhouse Rock"

  • "25:15"

  • "I Shall Be Released"

    • Personnel

  • Bobby McFerrin, voice

  • Gil Goldstein, keyboards/arrangements

  • David Mansfield, violin/strings

  • Armand Hirsch, guitars

  • Jeff Carney, bass

  • Louis Cato, drums

  • Madison McFerrin, voice

    • Credits

    Ron Davis, recording engineer. Duke Markos, mix engineer. Recorded Sept. 21, 2013 at the Monterey Jazz Festival.

