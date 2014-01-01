Cecile McLorin Salvant: Live In Washington, D.C.

Among the breakout performers of 2013 was the young singer Cecile McLorin Salvant. Her unfussy, yet flexible delivery and penchant for material of an older vintage cut a distinct profile — especially for someone who turned 24 last year. It's no surprise that her recent album WomanChild was received with wide acclaim, named the top vocal album in NPR Music Jazz Critics Poll and collecting a Grammy nomination. Toast of the Nation features her performance with the Aaron Diehl Trio at the 2013 Mary Lou Williams Festival at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.

Set List

"Womanchild" (Salvant)

"You Bring Out The Savage In Me" (Sam Coslow)

"Haunted House Blues" (J.C. Johnson)

"So In Love" (Cole Porter)

"Growlin' Dan" (Blanche Calloway/Clyde Hart)

"I Didn't Know What Time It Was" (Lorenz Hart/Richard Rodgers)

"I Get A Kick Out Of You" (Cole Porter)

"Goodbye" (Gordon Jenkins)

Personnel

Cecile McLorin Salvant, voice

Aaron Diehl, piano

Paul Sikivie, bass

Rodney Green, drums

Credits

Greg Hartman/Kennedy Center, mix engineer. Recorded May 18, 2013.



